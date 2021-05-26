Eight million Poles worked from home during pandemic

Andrzej Grygiel/PAP

According the ING Financial Barometer almost 8 million Poles worked remotely during the pandemic, ING Bank Slaski said on Wednesday.

The survey shows that in Poland as many as 55 percent of employees declared that they have a job which, if necessary, enables remote work. However, only 22 percent, or around 2 million, say they work remotely full-time. Most employees perform their work tasks in the so-called hybrid form.

Of those who can perform their professional duties remotely, 28 percent believe that after the pandemic they will not work in this way at all. A further 24 percent think they will work from home less than one day a week. Only 19 percent expect remote work to dominate, occupying over 60 percent of their time. The authors of the study emphasise that prior to the pandemic this figure accounted for 12 percent of employees.

Respondents did not consider lack of space as a problem for remote work, 81 percent said that their houses and flats are suitable for carrying out their professional tasks, although in Poland the average is only 28 sqm of living space per person, compared to an average of 42 sqm in the EU.

The study also shows that remote work allows achieving a work-life balance, according to 56 percent of respondents. In turn, 54 percent declared that they work more effectively from home, while 46 percent hold the opposite opinion.

“Teleconferences, however, do not suit us: 62 percent of those working remotely prefer to meet their colleagues in person,” says Karol Pogorzelski, an economist at ING Bank, quoted in the report.

The ING Financial Barometer is a cyclical survey of the ING Group, which examines the behaviour and attitudes of consumers towards financial issues in Poland and around the world. The survey was conducted in December 2020 in 14 countries: Poland, Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Germany, Romania, Great Britain, Italy, Turkey and the USA. 13,782 people participated in the survey, including 1021 from Poland.