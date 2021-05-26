Open-air events from June 4 – ministry

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Concerts and other open-air events will be permitted from June 4 as Poland gradually loosens its pandemic regime, the Culture, National Heritage and Sport Ministry informed on Wednesday.

Indoor concerts and events will be allowed from May 26.

In both cases, only half of the regular seating space will be open to the public, with a 1.5-metre distancing obligation at unseated events. Refreshments will not be allowed at either in- or outdoor events.

The public limit at outdoor events will be 250, discounting vaccinated persons.

On May 21, Poland reopened its cinemas, theatres, operas, philharmonic halls and culture centres.