Russia must not be allowed to pursue imperialist policy: President

In his speech during the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Georgia regaining independence, President Andrzej Duda said that Russia must not be allowed to pursue an aggressive and imperialist policy.

According to the president, strengthening international institutions is the way to stop these tendencies. He emphasised that Poland would support Georgia’s efforts to become a member of the European Union and NATO. He also called on both organisations to maintain an open-door policy for Eastern European countries threatened by the growing Russian imperialism.

In his speech, during the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Georgia regaining independence, President Andrzej Duda assured the country’s authorities of strong support from Poland.

On Wednesday, the presidential couple, who are on a two day official visit to Georgia, also laid flowers in front of a monument to the late President Lech Kaczyński. The monument is located in Tbilisi and is a sign of gratitude for Poland’s support for Georgia during the war with Russia in 2008.

Former President Lech Kaczyński initiated a visit to Georgia, which was also attended by the then presidents of Ukraine and the Baltic states. The late President Lech Kaczyński who said that the presidents had come to “take up the fight” during a speech at the rally in support of Georgia, has gone down in history. “We are here to make the world react to this even more strongly, in particular the European Union and NATO,” President Lech Kaczyński said during his visit to Georgia in 2008.

After the celebrations related to the 30th anniversary of Georgia regaining independence, the president will visit the headquarters of the EU observation mission, which has been operating since 2008, when the Georgian-Russian war ended. The current mission commander is a Pole. On the second day of the visit to Georgia, a meeting with Polish archaeologists working in the country is planned.