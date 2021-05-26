Belarus prevents detained journalist’s lawyer from contacting him

Inesa Alenskaya, the attorney of Raman Pratasevich, a Belarusian journalist and blogger detained on Sunday in Minsk after the forced landing of a Ryanair plane, told Ukrainian television that she had not been given the opportunity to contact the detainee.

Attorney Inesa Alenskaya said in an interview with the Ukrainian Internet TV Hromadske that on Tuesday morning she went to detention center No. 1 in Minsk, where Pratasevich is being held, according to the Interior Ministry. She announced that she had been refused an appointment with him on the spot, without explaining the reasons for the decision.

The lawyer emphasised that she had submitted all the required documents and assessed the refusal of the meeting as “counteracting the provision of legal aid”. She also announced that she had filed a complaint to the warden of the detention centre.

As she noted, the Belarusian investigative committee has still not disclosed details of the charges against Protasevich.

Raman Pratasevich, a Belarusian activist and former editor of the opposition channel NEXTA, was detained by Belarusian authorities on Sunday at Minsk airport. The Athens-Vilnius plane, with the journalist on the board, was forced to land at an airport in the Belarusian capital.