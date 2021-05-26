New entry rules under EU Covid Certificate – official

Andrzej Lange/PAP

Under the new EU Covid Certificate entry to Poland will be open only to vaccinated and negatively tested persons and Covid recoverees, a government official said on Wednesday.

On March 17, the European Commission moved for the creation of a Covid-19 certification system for all EU member states. The system is to come into operation on July 1 of this year.

Speaking on Polish Radio, Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska said the Covid certificates will apply in all EU countries. He said that only vaccinated, tested and recoverees will be permitted to travel from country to country. He added that border teams will only accept Covid tests performed within 24 hours prior to entry.

Kraska said the Covid certificates will contain all necessary information about their carriers’ Covid history.

The EU Covid Certificate will consist of a QR code and personalised information enabling scanning for infection risks.