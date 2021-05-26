Most Poles against compulsory vaccination – poll

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Over 60 percent of Poles are against compulsory Covid-19 vaccinations, a survey by the United Surveys pollster has revealed.

Only 35.9 percent voiced support for compulsory inoculation.

Of the 62 percent that opposed the idea, 26.6 percent said vaccinations should “rather not”, and 35.5 percent that they should “decidedly not” be compulsory.

Among the supporters, 19.5 percent believed vaccinations should “decidedly”, 16.4 percent that they should “rather” be compulsory.

Two percent could not say.

Compulsory vaccination found more support among women (39 percent) than men (33 percent). It was also backed by 50 percent of pollees aged 60-69 and over 62 percent of the over 70 age group.

Viewed in terms of party affiliation, reluctance against compulsory vaccination was strongest among voters for the right-wing Confederation (all), the Left (80 percent), and the currently ruling Law and Justice party (70 percent).

According to the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna newspaper, which commissioned the survey, the high percentage of compulsory vaccination opponents among Law and Justice voters may disencourage the government from introducing the idea.

United Surveys ran the computer-assisted survey on May 21 on a random sample of 1,000 adult Poles.