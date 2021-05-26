Only international pressure can lead to de-escalation in Belarus: official

“Only international pressure can lead to a de-escalation of what is happening in Belarus,” presidential spokesman Błażej Spychalski told Polish public broadcaster TVP.

On Sunday, Belarusian authorities forced a Ryanair plane flying from Athens to Vilnius to land in Minsk. Journalist and oppositionist Raman Pratasevich, who was onboard, was arrested. According to Russian media, he faces 15 years in prison for organising mass riots. The authorities also detained his partner, Sophia Sapiega.

At a summit concluded on Tuesday, EU leaders decided to ban Belarus airlines from flying via EU airspace and prevent them from accessing EU airports, and called on EU-based airlines to avoid flying over Belarus.

When asked about the president’s assessment of decisions made during the EU summit, Mr Spychalski emphasised that the president wanted these decisions to be made as soon as possible. “The community of democratic states had to show that there was no approval for this type of action on the part of Belarus,” he assessed.

“These decisions had to be taken firmly and quickly and it is good that the European Council took such decisive steps on the first day of its deliberations.” Mr Spychalski said.

“Today, the Belarusian regime is making decisions that arouse fear in society. It is very important for the Polish president that these sanctions hit the regime and those who are guilty, but at the same time minimise the impact of sanctions on the fantastic Belarusian society, which must feel that they have support from Poland and the EU,” he concluded.