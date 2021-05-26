Europa League final to commence in Gdańsk on Wednesday

In the evening, Polsat Plus Arena in Gdańsk, northern Poland, will host the final of the Europa League. Final preparations are underway at the stadium where Manchester United and Villarreal will face off.

The match will take place on Wednesday at 9 p.m. Due to pandemic security measures, only 25 percent of the total number of seats will be available to fans. It will be the first European competition final since the COVID-19 pandemic began with fans in attendance.

Both teams will train at the stadium in Gdańsk on Wednesday afternoon. The English team has also planned an additional warm-up at the stadium of one of the clubs from Gdynia, located nearby Gdańsk.

Manchester United are the clear favourites. The value of the English club’s players far exceeds their Spanish rivals, but Villarreal manager Unai Emery says he knows the patent to conquer the Europa League, having won the cup three times in his career.

Manchester United’s coach Ole Gunnar Solskjær, despite being less experienced, said that his players are ready for the final.

“I trust my players, they are ready for this final and that is the most important thing. I have watched them grow in confidence, faith and resistance to failure,” the Norwegian said.

The Europa League final was supposed to take place in Gdańsk a year ago, but due to the pandemic it was moved to Cologne, where Sevilla defeated Inter Milan 3-2 in a dramatic match.