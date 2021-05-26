There is still hope NS2 will not be completed: PM

“There is still hope that Nord Stream 2 will not be completed,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in Brussels. He stressed that this is a bad project that breaks solidarity in the European Union and announced that he had raised the topic of the gas pipeline on the first day of the summit, during the evening discussion on the Union’s relations with Russia.

Some Member States expect the US to sanction all companies involved in construction, preventing the completion of the project.

“I still hope that the American position will lead to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline not being completed. This is important because it can be an instrument of blackmail. We do not want to be blackmailed, in particular, we do not want Russia to have such an instrument of blackmail against Ukraine, Belarus and other countries,” the head of government said.

Mateusz Morawiecki emphasised that the gas pipeline is a bad project for the whole of Europe.

“It allows Russia to build up its strength, which it then uses against the European Union and breaks it,” he stressed.

Last week, the US State Department imposed sanctions on 13 Russian vessels involved in the construction of Nord Stream 2. However, the sanctions did not apply to the company Nord Stream 2 AG, responsible for the project. Many experts interpreted this decision to be consenting to the completion of the gas pipeline.

“I was against Nord Stream 2 from the beginning, but when I took office, the pipeline was almost complete and imposing sanctions at this point would be detrimental to our European relations,” Joe Biden said.