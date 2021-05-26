1,000 trees per minute: afforestation campaign continues

The “Trees Unite Us” campaign continues. Its originator is the Ministry of Climate and Environment, and it was initiated this year on International Forest Day on March 21 by President Andrzej Duda. The ambition of the ministry is to have 33 percent of Poland’s land afforested.

The campaign was launched two months ago and its goal will be aided by foresters who have been trying for decades to rebuild Polish forests, which have been destroyed by war and overexploitation. The aim of the campaign is to plant 1,000 trees per minute.

“Since the Second World War, foresters have managed to increase the forest coverage in our country from 21 to 30 percent. Foresters plant over 500 million trees annually. That’s a thousand per minute,” emphasised Deputy Minister of Climate and Environment Edward Siarka.

A large proportion of them are planted in an area under the responsibility of the Regional Directorate of State Forests (Lasy Państwowe) in Gdańsk, which manages the Pomeranian province and the western part of the Warmian-Masurian province. Foresters afforest new areas and maintain the condition of the existing forests.

“In the area under our management, we have afforested 2.5 thousand hectares. This is about 20 million seedlings. Additionally, approximately 900 hectares of forest land are considered natural regeneration,” informed Bartłomiej Obajtek, director of the Regional Directorate of State Forests in Gdańsk.

Foresters point out that caring for trees should be of utmost importance for everyone. They emphasised, trees provide people with oxygen and absorb carbon dioxide, they are home to many species of fauna and flora, and are an excellent renewable resource. Thanks to forests, mushrooms and herbs grow and can be used by humans. Resting among the trees in the forest also has a positive effect on a person’s condition and well-being.