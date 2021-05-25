Military convoys on the way to ‘Dragon-21’ exercises

As many as 9,400 Polish soldiers and 800 vehicles are on their way to the largest training event in 2021, the “Dragon-21” military exercises. The exercises will check unit actions during the implementation of tactical tasks.

We have allies ready to stand up for us: President

We, Poles, are very lucky to have a free, sovereign, independent homeland, soldiers who have proven themselves in many places, and allies who are…

see more

In the coming days, soldiers and equipment will be moving along the national roads of eastern poland. The exercises on a nationwide scale will include cooperation even with the Territorial Defense Forces (WOT), allied forces and non-military systems. Soldiers will operate on land, in the air, on sea and in cyberspace.

The maneuvers will be conducted mainly at the training ground at the Military Training Center in Dęba and OSPWL Orzysz (eastern Poland), as well as at the naval training grounds of the Navy in the South Baltic region. The exercises are scheduled to last from June 2 to 18.