European Solidarity Centre exhibition wins EU prize

"The exhibition highlights the importance of labour and how this built the Europe that we know today. It highlights the value of activism for human rights, labour rights and political rights, and shows the importance of civic engagement in the advancement of these causes," the jury wrote.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

The permanent exhibition at Gdańsk’s European Solidarity Centre has become one of the winners of the European Heritage Awards/Europa Nostra 2021.

The exhibition, which commemorates, preserves and increases awareness of the heritage of the Solidarity trade union, scooped the prize in the Education, Training and Awareness-raising Projects category.

On Tuesday the European Commission and Europa Nostra announced the 2021 winners of the EU prizes for cultural heritage, funded by the Creative Europe programme. This year, Europe’s top honour in the area of heritage went to 24 projects from 18 European countries.

“The use of the project’s up-to-date exhibition techniques, and its participatory museological approach is of great value and exemplifies how to preserve stories and make them relevant to the contemporary world,” it stated.