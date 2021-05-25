We have allies ready to stand up for us: President

We, Poles, are very lucky to have a free, sovereign, independent homeland, soldiers who have proven themselves in many places, and allies who are ready to stand up for us; we also bring security, Polish President Andrzej Duda said.

The president Andrzej Duda with First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda visited the Polish Military Contingent in Incirlik, Turkey.







“We are very lucky, all of us Poles, that today we have our free, sovereign, independent homeland, which is becoming stronger and more meaningful in the space of Europe and the world. We have an army, soldiers who have proven themselves in many places, showing evidence of bravery, responsibility and excellent training. We have allies ready to stand up for us, and we are a member of the largest and most powerful defense alliance in the world, the North Atlantic Alliance (NATO),” Andrzej Duda said.

“This is why we are, this is why we serve, and this is why we expect that not only allies will stand up for us if necessary, in defense of our borders, that they will come to our aid if we are attacked, but we also bring security, peace, friendship and willingness to stand shoulder to shoulder with our allies,” the president added.

The president expressed his conviction that the meeting of Polish and Turkish soldiers will not only be another opportunity to improve procedures, cooperation and interoperability, but also “an opportunity to deepen existing friendships.”

The Polish head of the state also signed two defense contracts, including the purchase of unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) for Polish armed forces. “This agreement and the very fact that this equipment will be used by the Polish Army next year strengthens the defense capabilities of Poland,” Mariusz Błaszczak, the Defence Minister said.

The second contract concerns the exchange of classified information and is the basis for further cooperation in the field of defense between Poland and Turkey.

The Polish Military Contingent stationed in Turkey is a part of the NATO security monitoring mission on the Black Sea and the Mediterranean. PMC in Turkey is the newest Polish military contingent, it was launched in early May and is Poland’s response to Turkey’s appeal to NATO allies for support in connection with the deteriorating security situation in the region.