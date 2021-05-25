Polish, North Macedonian FMs discuss EU integration, bilateral ties

The integration of the Western Balkans region with the European Union is the only way to ensure its stability, security and prosperity, stressed the heads of the Polish and North Macedonian Foreign Ministers, respectively Zbigniew Rau and Bujar Osmani on Tuesday.

EU lacks joint stand on Western Balkans: FM

“Poland supports the European integration of the Western Balkans. We definitely support the beginning of accession negotiations with both North Macedonia and Albania as soon as possible,” stated Zbigniew Rau, quoted in the press release.

Both FMs met in Warsaw to discuss bilateral relations and Polish support for the integration of North Macedonia with the EU.

Minister Rau highlighted the very good state of mutual ties, as the official visit of the President of North Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski to Poland in February 2020 is one of the examples of these warm relations.

It was stressed in the statement of the Poland’s MFA that another important part of bilateral ties was also the cooperation of the Polish Border Guard with Macedonian services in the field of counteracting illegal migration.

Furthermore, the ministers also discussed issues related to cooperation within the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), in which Poland will preside in 2022, while North Macedonia – in 2023.