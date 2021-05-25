Decisions on postal presidential election were legal – official

"The prime minister and the head of the PM's Office were acting in accordance with the Constitution," Piotr Mueller said on Tuesday.

The Polish government spokesman has stated that the decision to start preparations for a postal presidential election last year were compatible with the law.

“The prime minister and the head of the PM’s Office were acting in accordance with the Constitution,” Piotr Mueller said on Tuesday. “All the steps they took were designed to organise the election by a date set by the Constitution.”

Mueller made the statement not long after the Supreme Audit Office (NIK) announced it had notified the prosecutor’s office of possible crimes committed by the prime minister, his chief of staff and two ministers involved in the organisation of the failed postal presidential election in May last year.

The news was broken by NIK head Marian Banaś at a press conference on Tuesday, who said a number of “irregularities” had been discovered during an inspection of the attempt to hold the election.

“The prime minister never announced either a presidential election or a postal vote,” Mueller continued. “All the steps were designed to make it possible for all groups of citizens, whose life and health were endangered due to the Covid-19 pandemic or who were under quarantine, to take part in the vote,” Mueller said.

Mueller added that many legal experts supported the government’s opinion.