Polish PM, chief aide, ministers face prosecution over botched vote

The news was broken by NIK head Marian Banaś at a press conference on Tuesday.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The Supreme Audit Office (NIK) has notified the prosecutor’s office of possible crimes committed by the prime minister, his chief of staff and two ministers involved in the organisation of a failed postal presidential election in May last year.

“With regard to the results of an inspection into the preparation and organisation of the Polish presidential elections in a postal format on May 10, 2020, I would like to inform you that today the Supreme Audit Office, taking into consideration the irregularities disclosed during the inspection, is filing a notification of possible crimes committed by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the Michał Dworczyk, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin, and Interior Minister Mariusz Kamiński,” Banaś said.

The government made an unsuccessful attempt to organise a presidential election in a postal format last May, defying the opposition’s warnings that the procedure had no legal foundations. Ultimately, the plan collapsed after one of the parties in the governing coalition declined to support it.

Despite its cancellation, the postal vote plan still cost taxpayers tens of millions of zlotys.

NIK has already notified prosecutors of possible crimes committed by the Polish Post and the Polish Security Printing Works, the two institutions that were involved in printing and distributing the ballot papers.