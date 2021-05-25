There are reasons for cautious optimism about COVID-19 pandemic: EU official

There are reasons for cautious optimism about the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Charles Michel, the head of the European Council said after a summit of the leaders of the EU Member States.

He assessed that the community is making progress in the fight against the COVID-19. He also warned that people should be vigilant against new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

One of the topics of the summit was the vaccination of adolescents. “This is a very important topic. We hope that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will approve the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine for use by those aged 12-15 years,” Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the European Commission (EC) said.

She forecasted that in the coming years the EU will have to answer three difficult questions. “The first is the vaccination of children. I know that clinical trials are conducted on kids aged 6 to 11 years. So we will deal with this issue,” Ms Von der Leyen said.

“Secondly, when will it be necessary to strengthen and refresh our immunity? Will it happen after nine months or after a year? The third question is, are we prepared for the emergence of a variant that is not affected by vaccines? We need vaccine adaptation and re-immunisation,” she added.

She also announced that the IT infrastructure needed for the operation of COVID-19 vaccination passports will be ready from June 1.