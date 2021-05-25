Poland ready to introduce medical documents respected in Europe: PM

We are prepared for our medical documents to be recognised throughout Europe to enable our citizens to travel across the continent, said Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Tuesday after the EU summit in Brussels.

At the press conference, the head of government said that the topics of the talks during the summit in Brussels were, among others, certificates enabling people vaccinated against SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and COVID-19 disease to travel freely in EU countries.

“I want to say very clearly that Poland is prepared from the technical side. To tell you the truth, many Western European and Southern European countries have been meticulously monitoring the entire vaccination process, or whoever has got over the COVID-19 disease, some of these countries are very radical on this subject,” PM Morawiecki stated.

“This discussion will continue in Europe in the next few weeks, coinciding with the increase in the number of people vaccinated,” the Polish PM added.

As of Tuesday, a total of 18,085,811 people have been vaccinated in Poland, including 12,814,730 with the first dose and 5,689,744 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.