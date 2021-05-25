Poland will run lottery to boost vaccinations numbers

"I would like to reassure you that those who have already been vaccinated will also be able to take part in the lottery, no-one will be excluded," Dworczyk said.

Wojciech Olkuśnik/PAP

Poles will have a chance to get rich by getting vaccinated owing to a lottery the government plans to introduce in order to boost vaccination numbers.

Under the plan two prizes of PLN 1 million (EUR 223,000) will be offered each month, with a number of other cash prizes for smaller amounts also on offer.

Michał Dworczyk, the government’s vaccination commissioner, said on Tuesday that all vaccinated Poles will be eligible to take part in the lottery, including those who have already been fully vaccinated.

“I would like to reassure you that those who have already been vaccinated will also be able to take part in the lottery, no-one will be excluded,” Dworczyk said.

As of Tuesday morning, over 18 million Poles in the 38-million nation have already received jabs against Covid-19, with more than 5.5 million of those having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.