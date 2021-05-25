Audit office notifies prosecutor about organisation of presidential elections

In connection with the organisation of the presidential elections via postal voting in 2020, the Supreme Audit Office (NIK) has sent a notification to the prosecutor’s office about the suspicion of committing a crime by top state officials, Marian Banaś, the head of the NIK announced on Tuesday.

Local officials and Senate’s Speaker guilty of postal elections failure: MP

see more

In his words, Marian Banaś referred to Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister Michał Dworczyk, head of the State Assets Ministry Jacek Sasin and head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Administration Mariusz Kamiński.

“One of the results of the inspection is the statement that the inspected entity violated the law,” Bogdan Skwarka, the head of the Public Administration Department of the Supreme Audit Office told a press conference.

“It does not matter whether the justified suspicion of committing a crime concerns the most important officials in our country or concerns ordinary office workers,” he added.

Mr Skwarka stressed that another conclusion was the fact that “NIK does not state that a crime was indeed committed in this or another case, as this is the competence of other authorities: courts and the prosecutor’s office.”

Lawful decisions taken to meet constitutional deadlines?

“All decisions on commencing technical preparations for postal voting in the presidential elections were taken in accordance with the law, as evidenced by many legal opinions available to the Chancellery of the Prime Minister,” the government spokesman Piotr Müller said.

“The Prime Minister has never ordered neither presidential elections nor their postal mode. The purpose of the actions taken by PM Morawiecki was to enable eligible groups, defined in the then applicable regulations, whose life and health were at risk due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus pandemic or who were at that time in isolation, to participate in the elections,” Mr Müller stated, adding that all the activities of the officials were aimed at holding elections within the constitutional deadline.