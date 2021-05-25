Share of coal in electricity production in Poland is falling: report

The share of hard coal and lignite in electricity production in Poland fell below 70 percent in 2020. According to the assumptions of PEP 2040, by 2030 there should be no more than 56 percent energy produced with coal.

The data shows that electricity production in Poland amounted to 158.5 TWh in 2020, compared to less than 164 TWh in 2019. The share of hard coal in electricity production was 45 percent and lignite – 24.5 percent .

According to the PEP 2040 Policy, the share of renewable energy sources in the gross final energy consumption will amount to 23 percent in 2030. The installed capacity of offshore wind farms will be approx. 5.9 GW in 2030 and up to approximately 11 GW in 2040.

In 2033, the first block of a nuclear power plant will be commissioned, with a capacity of 1-1.6 GW. Subsequent blocks will be implemented every 2-3 years, and the entire nuclear programme will consist of 6 blocks.

Further elements of the programme include the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent by 2030, compared to 1990. Managing to heat all households with system heat and zero- or low-emission individual sources by 2040. Also the infrastructure of natural gas, crude oil and liquid fuels is to be expanded, while ensuring the diversification of supply directions.

Poland will strive to cover the demand for power with its own resources. “Domestic coal resources will remain an important element of Poland’s energy security, but the increase in demand will be covered by sources other than conventional coal capacities,” the PEP 2040 Policy stated.

It is estimated that the energetical transformation may create 300,000 new jobs in industries related to renewable energy sources, nuclear energy, electromobility, network infrastructure, digitisation and thermal modernisation of buildings.

Air quality is to be improved thanks to investments in the transformation of the heating sector, electrification of transport and promotion of passive and zero-emission houses using local energy sources.