Poland to get double supplies of Pfizer vaccines from May 31 – official

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Double supplies of Pfizer vaccines are due to arrive in Poland as of May 31, a government official has said.

“From May 31, supplies of the Pfizer vaccine will be doubled, so in June we assume that there will be no more problems with access to vaccines,” Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office and government plenipotentiary for the vaccination programme, told a Tuesday press conference.

So far, 18,085,811 Covid-19 vaccinations have been carried out in Poland, according to a government website on Tuesday. As many as 5,689,165 people have already been fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines, or with the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.