April’s M3 money supply up y/y – central bank

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s M3 money supply grew in April 2021 by 11.2 percent year on year and fell by 0.1 percent month on month to PLN 1.86 trillion (EUR 415 billion), the National Bank of Poland (NBP) announced on Tuesday.

Household deposits grew by 0.5 percent month on month to PLN 1.00 trillion (EUR 223.1 billion).

Corporate deposits fell by 3.1 percent month on month to PLN 375.5 billion (EUR 83.75 billion).

Loans in the household sector increased by 0.2 percent from March 2021 to PLN 793.8 billion (EUR 177.1 billion) and loans in the corporate sector went up also by 0.2 percent month on month to PLN 370.5 billion (EUR 82.61 billion).