Further loosening of restrictions expected this week

Grezgorz Momot/PAP

Discussions in the government are currently underway as to decisions on further loosening Covid restrictions, with a timetable for the future hopefully being presented this week, the government’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

Piotr Mueller was asked during Tuesday’s briefing when the further loosening of restrictions are planned.

“On Friday, there will be a further easing of restrictions with regard to those announced earlier. At the moment there are discussions in the government as to the next decisions. I hope that this week a long-term schedule will be presented,” said the government spokesman.

From Friday, it will be possible to run gastronomy services indoors, with a 50 percent occupancy and maintaining the necessary sanitary guidelines, including distancing between tables. Indoor sports facilities and swimming pools may also be reopened, also adhering to a 50 percent occupancy. While following sanitary restrictions, it will also be possible to open gyms, fitness clubs and solariums.