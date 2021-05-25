Czechs to withdraw complaint when deal is signed: official on Turów mine

“The Czech Republic will withdraw a lawsuit filed to the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU) regarding the operation of the lignite coal mine in south-west Poland after the adoption of the bilateral agreement,” the deputy State Assets Minister has said.

“So, let there not be any misunderstanding: the complaint has not been withdrawn today, it will be withdrawn only after the agreement is accepted by both parties,” Artur Soboń said on Tuesday.

Last week, the CJEU ordered the Turów lignite mine, which lies near the Czech border, to suspend extraction pending a final decision in the case.

Mr Soboń announced that in yesterday’s agreement with the Czechs the “basic terms of the contract” had been established and added that the Czechs are now working on the draft contract.

The Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš said earlier on Tuesday that he was waiting for the finalisation of this agreement and this is a condition for withdrawing the complaint to the Court of Justice of the EU. “It is time for Poland to make a move,” he said.

According to the Reuters agency, Babiš said on Tuesday in Brussels that his “government has no plans to withdraw a lawsuit filed against Poland over the Turów mine as no agreement has been reached yet.”

PMs Morawiecki and Babiš met before an EU summit in Brussels on Monday to discuss the Polish Turów lignite mine that the Czechs want to see shut down through the CJEU ruling.

“Given the tightening of cross-border cooperation with the Czech Republic, it seems that we are already very close to [reaching] an agreement,” Mateusz Morawiecki said after the meeting.

“As a result of it, the Czech Republic agreed to withdraw its application to the CJEU,” he said early on Tuesday.

The Czech Republic has been seeking Turów lignite mine’s closure due to environmental concerns. The Czechs believe it has a negative impact on border regions where the groundwater level has decreased.