Health solutions in New Deal backed by over 80 pct of society: survey

The package of health solutions have the greatest support in the Polish New Deal, as preventive examinations for people 40 plus and the abolition of limits on visits to specialists are supported by nearly 82 percent of respondents, according to the poll for Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily and RMF FM radio, which was published on Tuesday.

An increase in health expenditure to 7 percent GDP, which is the basic postulate of the New Deal, was backed by 77 percent of those polled.

“In second place among the best solutions proposed by the government was the increase of the tax-free amount to PLN 30,000, which was supported by 80 percent of respondents. As many as 70 percent are in favour of the increase of the tax threshold to PLN 120,000,” the daily wrote.

Gazeta Prawna noted that surprisingly, even the health contribution which is another burden for the household’s budget did not meet with high objection, as 45 percent of those surveyed stated that it was a good idea, although 33 percent are of an opposite opinion.

Among the most supported postulates of the New Deal, housing offers are supported by about half of the respondents.

The United Surveys poll for Dziennik Gazeta Prawna, Dziennik.pl, RMF FM and rmf24.pl was carried out on May 21 on a nationwide sample of 1,000 adult Polish residents using computer-assisted telephone interviews.