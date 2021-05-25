Shopping centres’ footfall over 40 pct higher y/y: report

According to the consulting and investment company CBRE, the footfall of shopping centres in Poland in May this year was over 40 percent higher than in the same period a year ago.

According to Magdalena Frątczak, the head of the commercial sector at CBRE, this shows that online shopping has not replaced physical contact with products for Poles. However, it has become a popular way of shopping and will fit into the purchasing behavior of consumers forever.

CBRE noted that the opening of shopping centres in both 2020 and 2021 was at the beginning of May, but this year the traffic in them is much greater. The data for the week of May 4-10 this year show that the footfall of shopping centres analysed by the company was 48 percent higher than in the previous year.

Ms Frątczak pointed out that the retail market was strongly affected by the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, and the mass return of Poles to shopping centres is a “breath of relief” needed for these facilities.