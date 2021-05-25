Poland reports 1,000 new coronavirus cases on Monday, death toll at 151

Jacek Szydłowski/PAP

Poland recorded 1,000 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 151 deaths over the past 24h to Tuesday morning, against 559 cases reported on Monday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 7,553 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 7,965 recorded the day prior, including 990 patients on ventilators, against the total of 2,645 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 81,603 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,629,626 people have recovered.

In all, 18,085,811 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 5,689,744 of those having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.