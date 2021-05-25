Polish Film Festival in New York opens with Szumowska’s Oscar-nominated ‘Never Gonna Snow Again’

At this year's Polish Film Festival, which starts on Wednesday in Manhattan, film fans will be able to see Malgorzata Szumowska's 'Never Gonna Snow Again’ (pictured), as well as films by Agnieszka Holland and Jan Komasa.

Press materials

The 16th edition of the festival will open with a screening of the film ‘Never Gonna Snow Again’ directed by Malgorzata Szumowska and Michal Englert.

The film was the Polish entry for this year’s Oscars. It was also awarded the Fai Persona Lavoro Ambiente Foundation Award at the Venice International Film Festival in 2020.

Festival director Hanna Hartowicz said: “Our programme covers productions from 2019 and 2020 because last year we had to cancel the event due to the pandemic.

Never Gonna Snow Again tells the story of Zhenia, a masseur from the east (played by Alec Utgoff known from ‘Stranger Things’) who enters the lives of the rich residents of a bland, walled-off community.Press materials

“Probably the most interesting for Americans is ‘Sweat’ by Magnus von Horn, which will be released in the USA and will have its premiere here.

“It is also worth mentioning the films ‘SUPERNOVA’ by Bartosz Kruhlik and ‘Everything for my mother’ by Malgorzata Imielska.”

She added that because the artists, with the exception of the American actress Katarzyna Smiechowicz who appeared in Jacek Bromski’s ‘SOLID GOLD’, could not come to New York in person due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they would appear on the screen in short introductions to the films before screenings.

The event will include a recorded interview with Agnieszka Holland is planned and a screening of her two films, ‘Charlatan’ and ‘Mr. Jones’.Maciej Kulczyński/PAP

Hartowicz said: ”We have prepared masks for everyone. A new addition to the event will be our virtual platform for those who cannot attend the cinema.”

The festival programme will also include Jan Komasa’s ‘Corpus Christi’ and Mariusz Wilczyski’s animated feature film ‘Kill it and leave this town’.

This year's edition of the festival, chaired by the American actor Stacy Keach, is to be held in two versions.Press materials

This year’s edition of the festival, chaired by the American actor Stacy Keach, is to be held in two versions.

From 26 to 29 May, the films will be screened at the Scandinavia House Theater.

In turn, from 29 to 6 June, the Polish films will be shown online.