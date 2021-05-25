Flag air carrier suspends flights to Belarus and through its airspace

Poland’s flag airline LOT has suspended all flights to Belarus, and has re-routed its flights crossing Belarusian airspace, the airline announced on Tuesday.

The move comes as a sanctioning measure against the Belarusian authorities after their Sunday arrest of oppositionist Roman Protasevich when his Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to land in Minsk because of an alleged bomb threat.

Other airlines, including KLM, Air France and Wizzair, made a similar decision.

According to the LOT spokesman Krzysztof Moczulski, the carrier used to operate three to five flights over the territory of Belarus per day, mainly to Moscow and China.

Flights to Moscow shall run through Lithuania and Latvia. In the case of intercontinental ones, one of the routes would look similar with a further flight over Russian territory, as another option includes southern route via Bulgaria, Romania and Turkey towards Asia.

Raman Protasevich, a key activist of the Belarusian opposition and a co-founder of the Nexta channel on Telegram messaging app, which Belarus last year deemed as an extremist organisation after it was used to help organise major protests against the president, Alexander Lukashenko.

Poland, which has called Mr Protasevich’s arrest “an act of state terrorism”, has appealed to the EC to retaliate with sanctions against the Belarusian government, including the suspension of all air links between Belarus and the EU states. On Monday, the EU summit in Brussels approved the sanctions. Besides the closure of EU airspace for Belarusian airlines, they include trade and personal restrictions on several members of the regime.