COVID-19: 1,000 new cases in Poland

The Health Ministry announced 1,000 new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Poland, increasing the total number of cases recorded in the country to 2,867,187 including 164,465 still active. The number of active cases decreased from 165,557 yesterday.

The ministry also announced 151 new fatalities, of which 41 were due to COVID-19 alone and 110 from COVID-19 and concurrent diseases. The death toll in Poland went up to 73,096.

According to the ministry, 81,603 people are quarantined and 2,629,626 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the country so far. As it stands, there are still 164,465 active cases of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in Poland.

As of Tuesday, a total of 18,085,811 people have been vaccinated, including 12,814,730 with the first dose and 5,689,744 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.







The number of occupied ventilators amounts to 990 out of 2,645 available.

As of Tuesday morning, as many as 168,009,898 coronavirus cases, 3,488,029 deaths and 149,354,498 recoveries have been confirmed worldwide.

The US remains the country with the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases, amounting to 33,922,937, India has the second most with 26,948,874 cases and Brazil third with 16,121,136.