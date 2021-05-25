Apprehended Belarusian oppositionist was subjected to violence: deputy FM

Although the life of Raman Pratasevich is most likely not in danger, the video recording shows that he was subjected to violence, activities contrary to human rights; his illegal detention in prison is absolutely unacceptable, stressed Paweł Jabłoński, deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The pro-government Belarusian channel Zheltye Slivy published a video in which Raman Pratasevich, detained in Minsk on Sunday, says that he “is well treated and cooperates with the investigation.” He reported that he was kept in Detention Centre No. 1 in Minsk and that he has no health issues, and that the employees treat him well and “in accordance with the regulations”.

“In this video one can clearly see that Mr. Pratasevich looks like he was subjected to violence. Signs of being beaten and the way he speaks signal that he has been subjected to activities violating human rights. This is further evidence on the brutal practices of this regime,” said the deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Jabłoński said on Tuesday on Polish Radio, that contradictory information has appeared in the media about the health condition of Mr Pratasevich, including that his health and life are in serious danger. He noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs immediately began to verify this information.

On Sunday, the Belarusian authorities hijacked the Ryanair plane registered in Poland, with the leading Belarusian opposition activist-in-exile Raman Pratasevich on board, under the pretext of a bomb threat. The information about the bomb turned out to be false after checking the plane. Mr Pratasevich was arrested shortly after the landing.

Following the incident, the EU leaders decided that the existing restrictions imposed on the Belarusian regime for rigging presidential elections and repressions against citizens will be extended.