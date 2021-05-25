Eight-grade exams commence on Tuesday

On Tuesday at 9:00 am, over 360,000 pupils in Poland started this year’s eighth-grade Polish language exam. In the next two days, exams in mathematics and foreign languages ​​will commence.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and distance learning, this year’s eighth grade exams were prepared on the basis of exam requirements, not the core curriculum as it was in previous years.

“There will be fewer tasks in the exam sheets, but the time to solve them will be exactly the same as in 2019 and 2020,” Przemysław Czarnek, the Minister of Education announced.

“The number of points that can be obtained for solving the tasks is lower than last year. This is one of those adjustments that result from the situation related to distance learning,” Marcin Smolik, the head of the Central Examination Board (CKE) emphasised.

Eighth graders will have 2 hours to complete the test and write an essay.

Passing the exam is the condition necessary to finish school. The exam consists of three parts: Polish language, mathematics, and a foreign language.