Deputy FM suspects ‘Russian involvement’ in Belarus plane diversion

In the opinion of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk, “one do not need to be overly insightful to see any traces of Russian actions in the developments in Belarus,” including the recent diversion of the civil plane by Minsk.

After the Belarusian authorities hijacked the Ryanair plane registered in Poland, with the oppositionist Raman Pratasevich on board, EU leaders decided that the existing restrictions imposed on the Belarusian regime for rigging presidential elections and repressions against citizens will be extended.

The hijacking of the plane was commented on the TVP Info channel by Deputy Foreign Minister Szymon Szynkowski vel Sęk, who assessed that the actions taken by Poland and the EU were just the beginning.

“The situation is unprecedented, we were dealing with an act of hijacking, an act of state terrorism, an act aimed at a specific oppositionist, but also against flight safety; These actions affected the citizens of many countries who were on board,” the diplomat said.

He further pointed out that in the 21st century such acts have not taken place before, and the answer must be firm.

The deputy FM highlighted that not everyone, however, is interested in revealing all relevant information.

“Even without waiting for the effects of the investigation it is clear that the Belarusian explanations to why the passenger disappeared from the plane are unreliable. Further actions and our reaction will depend on the results of the investigation,” he stated.