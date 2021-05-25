We are close to an agreement: PM on Turów mine

“We are close to an agreement. The Czech Republic has agreed to withdraw the application submitted to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). The agreement provides for long-term projects co-financed by the Polish side. The Turów power plant and mine will operate,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced after talks with his Czech counterpart regarding the Turów mine.

“Considering the strengthening of cross-border cooperation with the Czech Republic, it seems that we are already very close to an agreement. As a result of this agreement, the Czech Republic agreed to withdraw its application to the CJEU,” the Prime Minister said, adding that “this agreement primarily involves long-term projects with the participation of the Polish side in the amount of up to EUR 45 million.”

Mateusz Morawiecki also assured that the Polish Energy Group (PGE), owning the mine and the power plant, will soon carry out investments reducing their environmental impact.

“The mine and the power plant are operating today and will continue to operate,” the Prime Minister said, adding that Poland is very keen to end the conflict with the Czech side amicably.

“I am hopeful that such a plan will be implemented,” Mateusz Morawieski stressed.

Last Friday, the CJEU ordered Poland to immediately suspend mining in the Turów lignite opencast mine, pending the substantive resolution of the Czech complaint in this case, i.e. the issuance of a judgment.

The Czech Republic recognised that the Turów mine had a negative impact on the border regions where the groundwater level has decreased.