EU condemns Russia’s ‘destructive actions’ against member states

European leaders condemned Russia’s “illegal, provocative and destructive actions” against the EU and its member states and adopted the conclusions after almost 3 hours of discussion at the summit in Brussels.

The discussion in Brussels focused on recent developments in mutual relations between Russia and EU, including the publication of a list of hostile countries on which the Czech Republic found itself, an entry ban to Russia for eight EU officials, intelligence reports revealing that agents of the Russian military intelligence GRU were behind the 2014 attack on an ammunition depot in the Czech Republic, and the concentration of Russian troops in Ukraine and in its vicinity.

The conclusions refer to the unity and solidarity of the Union in the face of illegal and provocative actions by Russia and support for its neighbors beyond the eastern border.

The leaders of the 27 countries also confirmed the maintenance of the five principles of the Union’s policy towards Russia. These are – Moscow’s full implementation of the Minsk ceasefire agreements in Ukraine, an unchanging stance on the illegal annexation of Crimea, closer cooperation with countries under the Eastern Partnership, support for Russian civil society and selective cooperation with Moscow only in areas where it is beneficial to the entire Union.

The European Commission is to prepare a report on the Union’s relations with Russia, and another discussion on these relations will take place at the summit in a month’s time.