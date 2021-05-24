EU leaders agree on new sanctions on Belarus

European Union leaders agreed on Monday evening to impose more sanctions on Belarus, including economic ones, called on their airlines to avoid Belarusian airspace and authorised work to ban Belarusian airlines from European skies and airports.

Meeting in Brussels, the 27 national leaders of the bloc demanded an immediate release of oppositionists Raman Protasevich and Sofia Sapega, as well as an investigation by the International Organization for Civilian Aviation into a Sunday incident during which Belarus forced a Ryanair flight to land in Minsk.

The leaders of the EU expressed solidarity with their peer Latvia after it said it was expelling the Belarusian ambassador and all diplomats in a tit-for-tat response to Minsk, which had told the Baltic state’s envoy to leave.

Foreign and other EU ministers will now be tasked with formalising these political decisions announced by Barend Leyts, spokesman for EU summit chairman Charles Michel, after two hours of talks at a summit in Brussels.

Mr Protasevich was detained on Sunday after his Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to make an emergency landing in Minsk. In this case, Belarus also informed the Ryanair plane about the threat of a bomb on board. Belarusian authorities scrambled a MiG-29 fighter after the plane, which was interpreted as forcing the machine to land.

Belarus’ actions were condemned on Sunday by many countries, including Poland, accusing its authorities of violating international law, piracy, “state terrorism” and “hijacking a plane,” as well as demanding clarification of the circumstances of this event and a decisive reaction from the international community.