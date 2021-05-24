Raman Protasevich in detention facility in Minsk: Belarusian authorities

The Belarusian interior ministry announced that Raman Protasevich, an opposition activist taken from the Ryanair aeroplane forced to land in Minsk on Sunday, is kept in a detention facitlity in Minsk and has no health problems. Earlier, an Independent Belarusian television channel Belsat TV reported that Mr Protasevich is in “critical condition” in one of the hospitals in the capital of Belarus.

The reports of Belsat TV were at first confirmed by the mother of the activist. She said that her son has a heart condition, and she did not exclude that he might have had a cardiac arrest. Ms Protasevich referred to the reports of “representatives of the opposition.”

“We have received a signal from the mother of Raman

Protasevich that his health situation is very serious. That is

as much as I can say on that subject,” Paweł Jabloński, a deputy Polish Foreign Minister told commercial broadcaster TVN24.







In a video posted online on Monday evening by the pro-governmental Belarusian media, Mr Protasevich says he is in “good health” and “acknowledges having played a role in organising mass protests in Minsk last year.”







Appearing on several channels of the Telegram messaging app,

Mr Protasevich, wearing a dark sweatshirt and with his hands

tightly clasped in front of him, said he is in a pre-trial

detention facility in Minsk and denies having heart problems

reported by some social media.

Prosecutor General orders investigation into forced landing in Minsk

Forced landing







The activist was arrested on Sunday after his Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was forced to make an emergency landing in Minsk. In this case, Belarus also informed the Ryanair plane about the threat of a bomb on board. Belarusian authorities scrambled a MiG-29 fighter after the plane, which was interpreted as forcing the machine to land.

Belarus’ actions were condemned on Sunday by many countries, including Poland, accusing its authorities of violating international law, piracy, “state terrorism” and “hijacking a plane,” as well as demanding clarification of the circumstances of this event and a decisive reaction from the international community.

A summit of the European Council takes place on Monday evening. The EU leaders are expected to ban Belarusian airlines from entering EU airspace and forbid them from landing at EU airports, according to the unofficial reports of the Polish Press Agency.