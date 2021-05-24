Polish, Czech PMs discuss lignite mine problem

"I've told Prime Minister Babis what our position is," Morawiecki said after the meeting.

Radek Pietruszka/PAP

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and his Czech counterpart, Andrej Babis, met before an EU summit in Brussels on Monday to discuss the Polish Turow lignite mine that the Czechs want to see shut down through an EU top court verdict.

Before the talks, Morawiecki said that closing down the mine and the adjacent power plant would be “an ecological and energy disaster.”

“I hope our Czech partners understand it as well,” Morawiecki added.

According to Morawiecki, Poland has presented “new circumstances” related to the issue, based on which it is running negotiations with the Czechs.

Morawiecki said earlier in the day that the Turow issue had created a dispute between Poland and the Czech Republic that had not been seen in years.

Last week, the European Court of Justice (CJEU) ordered the Turow lignite mine, which lies near the Czech border, to cease operations owing to environmental concerns raised by the Czech Republic.

Under the ruling, the mine will be unable to work until a final verdict is issued, the court said.

But Morawiecki made it clear that Poland will not comply with the CJEU ruling.