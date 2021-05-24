Most Poles positively assess organisation of COVID-19 vaccination: poll

A new poll conducted by the Public Opinion Research Center (CBOS) shows that 71 percent of Poles positively evaluate the government’s organisation of the vaccinations against the COVID-19 disease.

According to the study, 36 percent of respondents have already been inoculated, while 33 percent are still planning to vaccinate against COVID-19. In turn, 25 percent of respondents do not want to be vaccinated.







Compared to the April’s poll, the number of people vaccinated with at least one dose increased (an increase from 21 percent to 36 percent) and the number of people who intend to get vaccinated decreased (from 44 percent to 33 percent). Meanwhile the number of respondents who do not want to get vaccinated also went down (from 30 percent to 25 percent).







The poll also shows that the vast majority of respondents are satisfied with the organisation of vaccinations, and only one in six (16 percent) thinks it was badly organised. 13 percent of respondents do not have an opinion on this subject.







The “Current problems and events” poll was conducted from May 6 to 16, 2021 on a sample of 1,163 people.







As of Monday, a total of 17,941,112 people in Poland have been vaccinated, including 12,748,812 with the first dose and 5,597,165 with the second dose or the J&J vaccine.