Talks about the Turów Mine with Poland underway: Czech official

Czech Environment Minister Richard Brabec said that negotiations between the Czech Republic and Poland on the Turów mine issue are currently underway. He added that the Czech government does not want to harm Poland but defends the interests of its citizens.

CJEU verdict on Polish lignite mine won’t be implemented: ruling party MEP

see more

“I regret that Poland did not take Czech demands seriously earlier, and the case had to go to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU),” the minister said. He added that the Czech side did not receive “clear written guarantees from Poland,” how it wants to compensate for the negative effects the mine caused the citizens of the Czech Republic.

On Friday, the CJEU acceded to the Czech Republic’s request and stated that Poland must immediately stop mining in the Turów mine located right next to the state border in the south-western part of Poland. According to the CJEU, the ban is to remain in force until a final verdict is issued.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki spoke in Brussels face to face with Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš about the CJEU’s decision regarding Turów. “We are not interrupting production; we are not interrupting the operation of this power plant,” the Polish Prime Minister said. He added that an interruption in the work of the power plant would be an environmental, energetical and social disaster.

Currently, Polish and Czech teams are talking about what can be done in this area so that the mine and the power plant can continue to operate. “I hope our Czech partners can understand that too,” the Prime Minister emphasised.