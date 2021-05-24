Polish, Turkish Presidents discuss military, economic cooperation

Andrzej Duda, the Polish President visits Turkey to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. During the visit, both heads of the states signed a deal concerning, inter alia, the purchase of military drones.

Poland’s accession to mission in Turkey proves solidarity: NATO spokeswoman

“Our common goal is that both Poland and Turkey are safe,” President Duda said. He also spoke about the Polish-Turkish alliance within NATO, mentioning Polish soldiers coming to Turkey for an Alliance’s mission.

President Duda expressed his hope that the economic exchange between Poland and Turkey would soon reach USD 10 bn annually. He assessed that the growing economic cooperation gave hope in this matter.

“Turkish companies have been successfully operating on the Polish market for many years, many investment projects are being implemented in Poland, for example, the Three Seas Initiative, road investments such as Via Carpathia and Via Baltica, as well as railway investments,” Andrzej Duda said.

President Erdoğan said that Turkish ministers involved in the conference already planned visits to Poland to discuss further cooperation with their Polish counterparts. “Poland supports our accession to the EU. Turkey is in the right direction, and Poland has never left us. We have always felt Polish support and the fact that Poland walks alongside us. We have an exemplary partnership within NATO,” the Turkish president added.