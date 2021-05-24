Promotion from group is plan minimum: Lewandowski before EURO

The minimum goal is to advance from the group. And what next? Let’s let our imagination run wild, Robert Lewandowski, the captain of the Polish national football team, told a press conference at the beginning of the camp before the UEFA EURO 2020 tournament.

The Polish striker recently ended the club season. In the last Bundesliga match, he scored a goal against Augsburg, breaking Gerd Mueller’s almost 50-year record. Now he has already appeared at the training camp of the national team, which is preparing for the EURO 2020.

During the Monday press conference, Lewandowski was asked, inter alia, for a minimum plan for this tournament. “First of all, we must be well prepared. The training will certainly help us a lot. During the March training camp, there was not much training. Chemistry, preparation, speed, if it is on point for the European Championship, it will be something that will make us play better,” the striker pointed out.

“We realise that we have to fight, play hard and believe in success. What does it mean? Promotion from the group is definitely a start. Looking at the European Championship in France in 2016, I know how one situation or one match can change the whole picture and build self-confidence. Therefore, the first meeting will be very important. It gives us the opportunity to spread our wings, let us release a little bit of the stress,” the captain of the Polish team said.

“So the goal is to break out of the group. And what next? I would like to know the answer myself. For me personally, success will come when the fans are proud of how we play. Let’s let our imagination run wild,” Lewandowski summed up.

At the UEFA EURO 2020, the Polish team will play in group E. Their rivals will be Slovakia, Spain and Sweden. The first game (against Slovakia) will take place on June 14 in St. Petersburg, Russia.