Poland condemns state terrorism and calls for release of Protasevich: FM

I spoke with Ms Tsihanouskaya of Poland’s determination to free Raman Protasevich and condemning act of state terrorism committed by the Belarusian authorities. I expressed solidarity with democratic Belarusians. The conversation was held at the request of Ms. Tsihanouskaya,” Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau announced on social media.

— Zbigniew Rau (@RauZbigniew) May 24, 2021

“Had an important call with Poland’s Foreign Minister, Zbigniew Rau. I am grateful to Poland for its support for Raman Protasevich & the strong condemnation of the regime’s actions that forced the civilian plane with foreign nationals to land in Belarus. There should be an international investigation,” Ms Tsihanouskaya wrote on Twitter.

— Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) May 24, 2021

Mr Rau recalled that on Sunday, a plane flying from Athens to Vilnius, which had been forced to land in Minsk, had been “hijacked.” He also called for the immediate release of Mr Protasevich, who is a Belarusian opposition activist, journalist and blogger who is considered an “extremist” by the authorities in Minsk. He was onboard the Ryanair plane on Sunday and was stopped after the plane landed in the capital of Belarus.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also on Sunday condemned the detention of the journalist and called on the European Council to extend the agenda of Monday’s meeting to include immediate sanctions on the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarus’ actions have been condemned by governments of many countries, accusing their authorities of violating international law, piracy, “state terrorism” and “hijacking the plane”.