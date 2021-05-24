Delightful heart-shaped ‘trees of love’ found in empty field

The stunning natural formation has now become a hit with photographers, tourists and romantics looking to propose.

A delightful heart-shaped forest grove has been sending drone-photography enthusiasts wild after it was spotted sitting in the middle of an otherwise empty field.

Located in the village of Skarszyn about 20 km north-east of Wrocław close to the town of Trzebnica, the cute cluster of trees was first noticed by local snapper Janusz Krzeszowski who dubbed it the ‘Love Grove’.

Some of the most recent stunning shots come from photographer Jan Ulicki who captured the adorable copse surrounded by a sea of brilliant yellow rapeseed.Jan Ulicki

Delving into the mysterious history and origin of the woods, he told spidersweb.pl: “I knew that this place was located near Trzebnica. I started looking for it inch by inch on Google Maps and finally found it. It took me maybe two hours.

“On a 1933 map, the grove looks more like a 3-point star than a heart.

“However, when you look at the 1984 map, you can see a shape that resembles a heart.

“After the end of World War II, the field was still cultivated by the State Agricultural Farm. So it seems that the final shape of this place was formed by farmers after the war.

Krzeszowski found the adorable trees (centre of pic) after looking at old maps and on Google maps.Google maps

“When ploughing, the grove was probably rounded, rounded, and finally shaped. I have not found anywhere that this place was intentionally changed into a shape of a heart by someone.”

The trees have lost their leaves and snow covering the ground poignantly outlines the odd, unsymmetrical shape that closely resembles a childlike drawing of a heart.

Since Krzeszowski’s discovery hundreds of photographers and tourists have flocked to the location either to visit with their partner as a declaration of love or with their drone to gets some shots.

Some of the most recent stunning shots come from photographer Jan Ulicki who captured the adorable copse surrounded by a sea of brilliant yellow rapeseed.

Posting a series of images on Facebook, he said: “There are places in the world that we want to get to at any cost. See with your own eyes, be amazed, see if it’s not a fake.

Located in the village of Skarszyn about 20 km north-east of Wrocław close to the town of Trzebnica, the cute cluster of trees has been dubbed the ‘Love Grove’.Rafał W/YouTube

“After a rather crazy decision and an even crazier journey, I finally found this place, located about 20 km north of Wrocław.

“The effects are better than I could have dreamed of.”

