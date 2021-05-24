COVID-19: More than 18 mln vaccinations administered in Poland

The Head of the Prime Minister’s Chancellery and government plenipotentiary for the vaccination programme, Michał Dworczyk announced on Sunday that 18 million jabs had been administered through the national vaccination programme.

On Sunday, the government’s official website reported that more than 5.5 million people are now fully vaccinated.

Poland currently has access to four COVID-19 vaccines. Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca are all two-dose vaccines, while the vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson only requires a single dose.

Some of those who have not received the vaccine yet are people who have contracted the disease in recent weeks. Poles may be vaccinated against COVID-19 no earlier than 30 days after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Poles above the age of 16 can currently register for vaccination. Following the steps taken in the US, it is expected that children above the age of 12 will soon be cleared for receiving Pfizer’s vaccine.

Around 10,000 patients have not turned up to receive their scheduled second jab. The government is increasing its efforts to increase the vaccination rate and will launch a campaign next week with the help of celebrities and online influencers that will promote the importance of reaching herd immunity through vaccinations.