AstraZeneca vaccine delivery hit by delay, gov’t official

ADI WEDA/PAP/EPA

Hundreds of thousands of AstraZenica vaccines due to arrive in Poland in the next few days, will be delayed, a government official has stated.

But Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office and government plenipotentiary for the vaccination programme, added that this was the only delay expected.

“AstraZeneca informed us on Monday that 800,000 vaccine doses, which were to arrive in Poland this week, will not be delivered as planned,” he said.

He added that this delay will affect the functioning of some vaccination centres.

Dworczyk went onto say that “over 2 million Pfizer vaccine doses will arrive in Poland in late May,” and that this was nearly twice as much as planned earlier.

Meanwhile, the president of the Governmental Agency for Strategic Reserves said that 1.2 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived in Poland on Monday.

Kuczmierowski added that 330,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would reach Poland on Thursday, and 259,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Saturday

So far, 17,941,112 Covid-19 vaccinations have been carried out in Poland, according to a government websites on Sunday. As many as 5,597,165 people have already been fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines, or with the single-dose vaccine from Johnson & Johnson.