“Fortuna” vessel permitted to resume work on NS2

Nord Stream 2 AG has informed the DPA agency that the Russian vessel “Fortuna” has received a permit to continue work in the Baltic Sea on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Currently, the vessel is operating in German waters in accordance with the available permits.

Last week, the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) in Hamburg agreed to continue the work “due to the end of the [protected birds’] rest period.

As Nord Stream 2 AG announced in a press release, the pipes are set to be laid on the seabed, and the final installation will take place later. The two-kilometre section on which the pipes are to be laid is located in the so-called Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of Germany, which lies outside the German territorial water zone.

The Nature And Biodiversity Conservation Union (NABU) and Environmental Action Germany (Deutsche Umwelthilfe) took legal action against BSH’s January consent to continue construction in the German EEZ due to the birds resting in the protected area.

The planned Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia via the Baltic Sea to Germany consists of two lines and is largely completed. According to the company, 30 kilometres of pipeline still has to be laid in German waters, and another 120 kilometres in Danish waters.

The construction of the Russian-German gas pipeline is strongly opposed by Poland and the Baltic States. Critics of Nord Stream 2 indicate that the project would increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas and extend the Kremlin’s influence over European politics. The project is supported by Germany, Austria and several other EU Member States.