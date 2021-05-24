Football: Lewandowski scoops European Golden Shoe award

With 41 goals scored in the recently completed Bundesliga season, Robert Lewandowski won the Golden Shoe award, given to the top scoring player competing in European leagues. This is the first such award for a Polish footballer.

Since 1997, the five strongest leagues of Europe: English, Spanish, Italian, German and French have a coefficient of “2”, hence, Lewandowski topped the chart on 82 points.

The Pole comfortably saw off the second Lionel Messi (30 goals for Barcelona, Spain) and Cristiano Ronaldo (29 goals for Juventus, Italy). The Argentine has six Golden Shoe awards under his belt, while the Portuguese – four. Over the last 24 years, only Messi, twice, Ronaldo and Mario Jardel (once apiece) gathered more points in a single season.

Last season, Lewandowski was already close to winning the award, but Ciro Immobile from Lazio, Italy, overtook him in the final moments of the 2019/20 campaign.

The first player to win the award more than once was Gerd Mueller. The German striker, whose record of most goals in a single Bundesliga season was eclipsed by Lewandowski this campaign, came first in 1970 and 1972.