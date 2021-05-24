Poland reports 559 new coronavirus cases on Monday, death toll at 17

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 559 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 17 deaths over the past 24h to Monday morning, against 1,075 cases reported on Sunday, data released by the Health Ministry shows.

The healthcare system is now handling 7,965 Covid-19 hospitalisations, up from 7,943 recorded the day prior, including 1,092 patients on ventilators, against the total of 2,748 ventilators available, the Health Ministry reported.

The health ministry also reported that 76,649 people are under quarantine. So far, 2,627,679 people have recovered.

In all, 17,941,112 Poles have already received jabs against Covid-19, with 5,597,165 of those having been fully vaccinated, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.